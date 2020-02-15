Baader Bank Analysts Give Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) a €29.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($36.63) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €28.21 ($32.81).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

Shares of JEN opened at €26.64 ($30.98) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €25.05 and its 200 day moving average price is €24.80. Jenoptik has a 52 week low of €20.05 ($23.31) and a 52 week high of €36.80 ($42.79). The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.