Babcock International Group’s (BAB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.85) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 668 ($8.79) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 561 ($7.38) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 597 ($7.85).

LON:BAB opened at GBX 500 ($6.58) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 9.35. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of GBX 410.10 ($5.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 659.80 ($8.68). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 605.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 555.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Babcock International Group’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

In other Babcock International Group news, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 521 ($6.85) per share, for a total transaction of £13,025 ($17,133.65). Also, insider Myles Lee acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 534 ($7.02) per share, with a total value of £26,700 ($35,122.34).

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

