Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.20 ($4.88) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.12 ($7.12) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.47 ($6.37).

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 52 week high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.