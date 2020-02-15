Bank of America Upgrades Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has $120.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $125.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group to and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.67.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $65.54 and a 1 year high of $123.44.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 357.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $77,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

