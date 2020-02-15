Bank of America Upgrades Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has $120.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $125.00.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group to and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.67.
Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $65.54 and a 1 year high of $123.44.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 357.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $77,000.
Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?
Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.