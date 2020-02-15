Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BYG. Goldman Sachs Group raised Big Yellow Group to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,193 ($15.69) to GBX 1,339 ($17.61) in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Big Yellow Group from GBX 975 ($12.83) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Big Yellow Group from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,170 ($15.39) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Numis Securities downgraded Big Yellow Group to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Big Yellow Group to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Big Yellow Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,120.13 ($14.73).

Shares of LON BYG opened at GBX 1,201 ($15.80) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,178.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,105.70. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.41. Big Yellow Group has a 12 month low of GBX 924.50 ($12.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,218 ($16.02).

In other news, insider James Gibson sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,182 ($15.55), for a total transaction of £15,366 ($20,213.10).

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

