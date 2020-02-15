B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BMRRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

BMRRY opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $22.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

