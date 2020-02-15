Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has GBX 380 ($5.00) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 310 ($4.08).

BOO has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. CSFB began coverage on Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 325 ($4.28).

Get Boohoo Group alerts:

BOO opened at GBX 321.10 ($4.22) on Tuesday. Boohoo Group has a 52 week low of GBX 168.90 ($2.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 339.51 ($4.47). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 312.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 275.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

In related news, insider Carol Mary Kane sold 15,000,000 shares of Boohoo Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total value of £42,750,000 ($56,235,201.26).

Boohoo Group Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Boohoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boohoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.