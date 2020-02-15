Bradley J. Haas Sells 757 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $15,435.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $16,495.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of LEVI opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion and a PE ratio of 18.79.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

