Brokerages Anticipate Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Innoviva.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Innoviva had a return on equity of 58.66% and a net margin of 60.35%. The firm had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of INVA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.07. 868,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,937. Innoviva has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $16.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 110.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innoviva (INVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.