CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised CENTRICA PLC/S to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded CENTRICA PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. CENTRICA PLC/S has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05.

CENTRICA PLC/S Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

