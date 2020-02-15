CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at CIBC

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CI Financial from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CIX stock opened at C$25.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CI Financial has a one year low of C$17.71 and a one year high of C$25.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 11.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.68.

In other news, Director David C. Pauli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.05, for a total value of C$220,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,124,750. Also, Director Sheila A. Murray sold 41,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.40, for a total transaction of C$964,230.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,004,782.82. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,386.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.