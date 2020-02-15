CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at CIBC

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CI Financial from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.
CIX stock opened at C$25.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CI Financial has a one year low of C$17.71 and a one year high of C$25.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 11.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.68.
CI Financial Company Profile
CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.
