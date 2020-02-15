Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 943 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Terry L. Johnston sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.73, for a total transaction of $252,059.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,288.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 4,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total transaction of $1,163,358.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,382.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,669 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $244.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.98. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.55 and a 12-month high of $298.49.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.58 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 202.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $264.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.36.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

