Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 83.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,949 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 52.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 22.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

NYSE AIV opened at $54.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a twelve month low of $47.55 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.58 and its 200 day moving average is $52.26.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 51.85%. The company had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is currently 65.60%.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $55,774.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,251.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,911,786.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,879 shares in the company, valued at $14,386,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,855 shares of company stock worth $4,385,568 over the last 90 days. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIV. TheStreet raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.