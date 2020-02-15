Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €49.61 ($57.69).

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €43.07 ($50.08) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion and a PE ratio of 11.39. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a fifty-two week high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €46.15 and a 200-day moving average of €47.33.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

