Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €62.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Feb 15th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €49.61 ($57.69).

ETR DAI opened at €43.07 ($50.08) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €46.15 and its 200-day moving average price is €47.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion and a PE ratio of 11.39. Daimler has a 12 month low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 12 month high of €60.00 ($69.77).

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

