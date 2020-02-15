DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,820 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 80,331 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in ANSYS by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

In other ANSYS news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.28, for a total transaction of $232,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,337 shares of company stock worth $6,192,032. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $291.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $172.96 and a one year high of $293.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 1.41.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Comments


