DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.19% of A10 Networks worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 131,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter worth $113,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 88,857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 17,768 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,299,000 after buying an additional 64,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

ATEN opened at $7.22 on Friday. A10 Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94.

In other news, EVP Christopher P. White sold 9,169 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $63,816.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,328.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised A10 Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

