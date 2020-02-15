DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $1.11 Million in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 363.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 212,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 166,438 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,857,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,045,000 after acquiring an additional 119,843 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 370,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after acquiring an additional 78,794 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 141,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 62,167 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 567.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares during the period. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AGR opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.43. Avangrid Inc has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.11.

AGR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

