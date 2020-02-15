DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 17,782 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,587 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,782 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZION. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,302 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,409,000 after purchasing an additional 405,677 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,442,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,202,000 after acquiring an additional 319,217 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,391,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 327.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,528,000 after acquiring an additional 749,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZION. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $46.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average is $46.61.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

In related news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $482,312.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $213,952.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

