DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 35,052 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,052 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLY opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.38.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 188.46% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, Director John H. Schaefer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 87,494 shares in the company, valued at $805,819.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NLY. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

