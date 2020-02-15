Gaming Realms PLC (LON:GMR) Insider Purchases £20,000 in Stock

Gaming Realms PLC (LON:GMR) insider Michael Buckley purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,308.87).

GMR opened at GBX 8.35 ($0.11) on Friday. Gaming Realms PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 11.10 ($0.15). The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming Realms in a research report on Tuesday.

About Gaming Realms

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Social Publishing, Licensing, Real Money Gaming, and Affiliate Marketing. The Social Publishing segment provides freemium games.

