Gaming Realms PLC (LON:GMR) Insider Purchases £20,000 in Stock

Gaming Realms PLC (LON:GMR) insider Michael Buckley purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,308.87).

GMR opened at GBX 8.35 ($0.11) on Friday. Gaming Realms PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 11.10 ($0.15). The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming Realms in a research report on Tuesday.

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Social Publishing, Licensing, Real Money Gaming, and Affiliate Marketing. The Social Publishing segment provides freemium games.

