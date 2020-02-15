Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a $18.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPP opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.51. Green Plains Partners has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.69.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.07 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a net margin of 50.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.57%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 273,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 66,299 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Green Plains Partners by 14.0% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 295,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 36,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

