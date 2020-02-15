GridCoin (GRC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $980.00

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. GridCoin has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $980.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GridCoin has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. One GridCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Bittrex and SouthXchange.

About GridCoin

GridCoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 428,807,843 coins and its circulating supply is 398,154,811 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us.

GridCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, SouthXchange, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, Trade By Trade and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

