H Randolph Holder, Jr. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $17.54 on Friday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average is $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $144.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVLY. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

