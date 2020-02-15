Harworth Group’s (HWG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HWG. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 146 ($1.92) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Harworth Group stock opened at GBX 146.75 ($1.93) on Tuesday. Harworth Group has a 12-month low of GBX 115 ($1.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 160.23 ($2.11). The stock has a market cap of $472.40 million and a P/E ratio of 10.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 147.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 131.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38.

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

