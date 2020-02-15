Head to Head Comparison: Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) & Elastic (NASDAQ:ESTC)

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) and Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Great Elm Capital Group alerts:

46.3% of Great Elm Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Elastic shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Great Elm Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.3% of Elastic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Great Elm Capital Group and Elastic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Elastic 0 3 10 0 2.77

Elastic has a consensus target price of $101.33, indicating a potential upside of 39.56%. Given Elastic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Elastic is more favorable than Great Elm Capital Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Great Elm Capital Group and Elastic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Group $51.18 million 1.51 -$2.91 million N/A N/A Elastic $271.65 million 21.62 -$102.30 million ($1.80) -40.34

Great Elm Capital Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elastic.

Profitability

This table compares Great Elm Capital Group and Elastic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Group -2.45% -8.67% -3.09% Elastic -43.22% -40.66% -22.52%

Summary

Elastic beats Great Elm Capital Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Elm Capital Group Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in investment management and real estate property rental businesses. It provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Unwired Planet, Inc. and changed its name to Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. in June 2016. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.