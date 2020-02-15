IMI (LON:IMI) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,010 ($13.29).

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IMI. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,230 ($16.18) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,040 ($13.68) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,153.21 ($15.17).

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 1,095 ($14.40) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,154.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,065.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54. IMI has a twelve month low of GBX 896.40 ($11.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

