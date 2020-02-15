Insider Buying: Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) Insider Buys £150.08 in Stock

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) insider Hamish Paton bought 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £150.08 ($197.42).

Shares of Amigo stock opened at GBX 51.20 ($0.67) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $243.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 62.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 82.94. Amigo Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 36.05 ($0.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 297.50 ($3.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.64, a current ratio of 22.39 and a quick ratio of 22.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Amigo’s payout ratio is 0.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amigo in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Amigo from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amigo from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 237.50 ($3.12).

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

