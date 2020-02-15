Insider Buying: Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) Insider Buys £150.08 in Stock

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) insider Hamish Paton bought 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £150.08 ($197.42).
Shares of Amigo stock opened at GBX 51.20 ($0.67) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $243.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 62.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 82.94. Amigo Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 36.05 ($0.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 297.50 ($3.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.64, a current ratio of 22.39 and a quick ratio of 22.32.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Amigo’s payout ratio is 0.33%.
Amigo Company Profile
Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.
Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?
Receive News & Ratings for Amigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.