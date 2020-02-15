IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Lifted to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of IPSEN S A/S from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IPSEN S A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of IPSEN S A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. IPSEN S A/S has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of IPSEY stock opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. IPSEN S A/S has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $35.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.23. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.52.

Ipsen SA operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity.

