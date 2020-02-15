JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 1,860

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BHP. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,035 ($26.77) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,795.36 ($23.62).

LON:BHP opened at GBX 1,675.20 ($22.04) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion and a PE ratio of 10.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,759.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,749.56. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34).

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

