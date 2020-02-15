JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 1,860

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2020

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BHP. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,035 ($26.77) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,795.36 ($23.62).

LON:BHP opened at GBX 1,675.20 ($22.04) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion and a PE ratio of 10.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,759.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,749.56. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34).

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Analyst Recommendations for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit