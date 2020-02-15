Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) Price Target Cut to C$2.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Just Energy Group from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.65.

Shares of TSE JE opened at C$1.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.61. The company has a market cap of $218.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38. Just Energy Group has a 12-month low of C$1.40 and a 12-month high of C$5.78.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

