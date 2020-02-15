Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lonestar Resources US Inc. is an oil and gas company. It is involved in exploration, production and acquisition of unconventional oil and gas reserves. Lonestar Resources US Inc. is headquartered in Fort Worth, United States. “

LONE has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Lonestar Resources US from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Lonestar Resources US from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lonestar Resources US has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.25.

NASDAQ LONE opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. Lonestar Resources US has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lonestar Resources US in the first quarter worth about $178,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lonestar Resources US by 113.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 227,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lonestar Resources US by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,508 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33,970 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Lonestar Resources US in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lonestar Resources US by 38.7% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 192,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 53,810 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

