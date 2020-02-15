Luceco’s (LUCE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Luceco (LON:LUCE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.24) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Luceco to an add rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 96 ($1.26) to GBX 151 ($1.99) in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

LON:LUCE opened at GBX 130 ($1.71) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 136.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 107.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.76, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $209.04 million and a PE ratio of 20.97. Luceco has a 1-year low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 154 ($2.03).

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, LED Lighting, and Ross and Other.

