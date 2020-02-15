MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,970,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,295,000 after purchasing an additional 298,459 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,021,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 23.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,297,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,954,000 after purchasing an additional 248,936 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 10.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 962,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,668,000 after purchasing an additional 87,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 842,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,484 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.50. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

Several research firms recently commented on MGM. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

