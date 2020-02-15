Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 3,897 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 108.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.0% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on DGX. Barclays cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.06.

Shares of DGX opened at $112.85 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,658.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.