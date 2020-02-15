Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Inter Parfums worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 5.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

In other Inter Parfums news, CEO Jean Madar sold 3,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $278,719.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,719.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $283,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,876 in the last three months. Insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $69.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.42. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.38 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.