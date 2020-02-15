OKB Price Tops $6.35 (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, OKB has traded up 67.4% against the US dollar. One OKB token can currently be bought for about $6.35 or 0.00061819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and Coinall. OKB has a market capitalization of $381.07 million and approximately $291.17 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00048396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $638.26 or 0.06212550 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024841 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00093500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009625 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

