Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 2,482 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,080,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,994 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $22,926,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 155.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 686,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,042,000 after purchasing an additional 418,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,069,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,218,000 after purchasing an additional 410,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,683,000 after purchasing an additional 276,629 shares during the last quarter. 43.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRL stock opened at $48.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $48.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.53.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.14%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $201,999.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,694.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $495,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,904.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,460 shares of company stock worth $5,304,877 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

