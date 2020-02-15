Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) price objective on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Regional REIT alerts:

Shares of RGL opened at GBX 121 ($1.59) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.22, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 115.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 107.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.12 million and a P/E ratio of 13.60. Regional REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 117.46 ($1.55).

In other Regional REIT news, insider Stephen Inglis sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.47), for a total transaction of £392,000 ($515,653.78).

About Regional REIT

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.