RIB Software (ETR:RIB) Given a €21.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

RIB Software (ETR:RIB) received a €21.00 ($24.42) price target from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 27.59% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on RIB Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on RIB Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get RIB Software alerts:

ETR:RIB opened at €29.00 ($33.72) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 83.09. RIB Software has a fifty-two week low of €11.62 ($13.51) and a fifty-two week high of €25.84 ($30.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €20.35 and a 200-day moving average price of €21.13.

RIB Software SE creates, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO Civil, a CAD software for highway, earthwork, and sewer construction; iTWO e-tendering platform that provides e-business and e-tendering solutions for construction and supply services; and RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural engineers in structural designing of building and ground engineering, finite element calculation, and tunnel and bridge construction, as well as drawing of formwork and reinforcement plans.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for RIB Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIB Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.