Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Investec raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 1,143 ($15.04) to GBX 1,181 ($15.54) and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 698 ($9.18) price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 920.78 ($12.11).

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock opened at GBX 667.40 ($8.78) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 619.74 ($8.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,003.50 ($13.20). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 677.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 734.53.

In other news, insider Ian Davis bought 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 693 ($9.12) per share, with a total value of £1,981.98 ($2,607.18). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 672 ($8.84) per share, with a total value of £981.12 ($1,290.61). Insiders bought a total of 703 shares of company stock valued at $490,346 in the last ninety days.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

