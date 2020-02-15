Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give RWE (FRA:RWE) a €36.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RWE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Metzler set a €34.70 ($40.35) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €31.59 ($36.74).

Get RWE alerts:

Shares of FRA RWE opened at €33.35 ($38.78) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €30.16 and its 200-day moving average is €27.40. RWE has a twelve month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a twelve month high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.