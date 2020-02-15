Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a GBX 260 ($3.42) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RBS. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.68) target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Scotland Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 266.60 ($3.51).

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

Shares of RBS opened at GBX 213.10 ($2.80) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 228.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 217.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion and a PE ratio of 12.92. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 274.20 ($3.61).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.24%.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.