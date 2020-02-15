Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,320 at Jefferies Financial Group

Severn Trent (LON:SVT) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,920 ($25.26) to GBX 2,320 ($30.52) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Severn Trent to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 1,863 ($24.51) to GBX 1,986 ($26.12) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Severn Trent to a sector performer rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Severn Trent presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,251.60 ($29.62).

Shares of Severn Trent stock opened at GBX 2,609 ($34.32) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,552.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,274.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of GBX 1,891 ($24.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,642 ($34.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

In other news, insider Christine Mary Hodgson acquired 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,500 ($32.89) per share, with a total value of £50,500 ($66,429.89).

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

