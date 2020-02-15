Shore Capital Downgrades S & U (LON:SUS) to Hold

Shore Capital cut shares of S & U (LON:SUS) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of S & U in a research report on Tuesday.

S & U stock opened at GBX 2,450 ($32.23) on Tuesday. S & U has a 52 week low of GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,460 ($32.36). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,156.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,123.22. The company has a quick ratio of 39.24, a current ratio of 39.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.47. The stock has a market cap of $296.94 million and a P/E ratio of 10.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from S & U’s previous dividend of $34.00. S & U’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.36%.

In other news, insider Guy Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,100 ($27.62), for a total transaction of £283,500 ($372,928.18).

S & U Company Profile

S&U plc provides consumer credit, motor finance, and property bridging finance services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

