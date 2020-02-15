Short Interest in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Grows By 7.2%

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 7,930,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,357,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,802,000 after acquiring an additional 629,160 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,108,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,326,000 after acquiring an additional 85,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,397,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,059,000 after acquiring an additional 88,526 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,054,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,652,000 after acquiring an additional 421,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,232,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,026,000 after acquiring an additional 34,760 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price objective on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.85.

NYSE AEP opened at $103.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.46 and its 200 day moving average is $93.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $79.02 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.89%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

