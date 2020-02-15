Short Interest in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Rises By 7.4%

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 20,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 35,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 707,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 58,842 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 259,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 39,869 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVU opened at $4.87 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $8.64.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

