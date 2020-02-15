Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Shares Down 16.7%

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 429,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 368,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRCO)

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores. The company also owns and manages Websites, which sell on-demand motorcycle, recreational vehicle, power-sport vehicle, and truck title history reports for consumers, retail dealers, auction houses, insurance companies, and banks/finance companies.

