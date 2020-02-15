TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Set at C$56.00 by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$56.00 target price on TFI International (TSE:TFII) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TFII. CIBC boosted their target price on TFI International from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TFI International from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of TFII stock opened at C$48.01 on Tuesday. TFI International has a 1-year low of C$36.77 and a 1-year high of C$48.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40.

In other news, insider TFI International Inc. purchased 12,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$43.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$563,310.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28,284 shares in the company, valued at C$1,238,451.71.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics and Last Mile segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.