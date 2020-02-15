TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.29

TMAC Resources Inc (TSE:TMR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.29 and last traded at C$2.33, with a volume of 121084 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.37.

TMR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TMAC Resources from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TMAC Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TMAC Resources from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of TMAC Resources from C$7.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TMAC Resources from C$9.50 to C$7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.02. The stock has a market cap of $270.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.20.

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

